Germany's largest Hindu temple to open in Berlin by Diwali

Vilwanathan Krishnamurthy can be described as a happy person.

Almost 20 years ago, the 70-year-old began his voluntary work to build a Hindu temple in Berlin.

Now, he stands proudly in Germany's late summer sun as he points out the features of the new building, explains the choices of colours and materials.

He hopes that in November, the massive, six-day-long temple opening celebration can take place. "We're waiting for the gods," he tells DW with a smile.

Almost 20 years — that is a long time for a construction project, even in Berlin. But it also explains a lot about how the people referred to as "guest workers" eventually become Berliners and why the German capital is growing more religiously diverse.