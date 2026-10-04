Germany's Merz visits Kyiv as Russia steps up attacks on Ukrainian cities

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv on Sunday for his second visit to Ukraine since taking office, reaffirming Germany's support as Russia intensified aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Merz said his visit was intended to demonstrate Germany's solidarity with Ukraine and pledged continued support for Kyiv.

“If Russia is not stopped, its war machine will sooner or later turn against us,” Merz said in a statement. He told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: “You can continue to count on our help.”

Germany has provided Ukraine with more than EUR 43.3 billion (USD 48.8 billion) in aid since Russia's full-scale invasion, including military equipment and weapons, making it Ukraine's largest donor.

Merz said cooperation between the two countries was “not a one-way street”, pointing to the joint development of technologies by German and Ukrainian companies.

Zelenskyy thanked Germany in a post on X, saying the two countries would reach “important agreements” during Merz's visit to strengthen Ukraine's defences and wider European security.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the talks would focus on strengthening Ukraine's defence and resilience and “our shared European security”.

Leaders visit attack site

Merz and Zelenskyy visited a building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in central Kyiv that was damaged in a Russian attack on Monday.

Air raid sirens sounded across the capital during their visit.

“These barbaric attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine must stop. These are daily war crimes,” Merz said at the site, located a few hundred metres from the German Embassy.

Addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin, Merz called for an end to the war, saying: “We're ready to talk.”

Zelenskyy described the attack on the academy as “absolutely terrible” and noted that Russian strikes continued even while Merz was in Kyiv.