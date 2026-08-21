Germany records an estimated 14,000 heat-related deaths in 2026

Older people have been affected disproportionately. Nearly 10,500 of this year’s heat-related deaths involved people aged 75 or above, with excess mortality increasing sharply in that age group.

The RKI said the estimated toll had continued to rise as repeated periods of extreme heat placed vulnerable populations under growing pressure.

The World Health Organization’s Regional Office for Europe warned last month that extreme temperatures were becoming an increasingly serious public health threat and called on governments and individuals to improve preparedness.

Europe is warming at approximately twice the global average, making it the world’s fastest-warming continent, according to the WHO. Increasing temperatures are also placing sudden pressure on essential services, including health and social care systems.

WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri P. Kluge said heat had caused more than 200,000 deaths across the region over the past four years. Heat-related mortality in Europe had risen by 30 per cent over the previous two decades, he added.

“Heat deaths are not inevitable,” Kluge said, calling for stronger early-warning systems, cooler urban spaces, improved access to water and shade, targeted assistance for vulnerable groups and better-prepared healthcare services.

With IANS inputs