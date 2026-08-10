Hottest July on record for world’s seas as Europe battles heat and drought

The world's seas were hotter last month than in any July on record, with global average sea surface temperatures outside polar regions reaching their highest level for the month, according to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service.

The previous July record was set in 2023. Sea surface temperatures also reached record highs along the Atlantic coast and in the western Mediterranean, where severe marine heatwaves affected large parts of Europe's seas.

Surface air temperatures globally in July were only 0.01C below the record set in July 2024, making July 2026 the joint-second warmest July on record.

Western Europe recorded its hottest June-July period on record, with prolonged heat contributing to drought and wildfires across the Mediterranean region.

The first two months of summer were 2.79C warmer than the usual average in western Europe, surpassing the previous record set four years ago, Copernicus said.

Central Europe has also been hit by a severe heatwave, with national temperature records falling in Austria and Slovakia. Prolonged hot and dry conditions have dried vegetation and increased the risk of major wildfires.

Samantha Burgess, a climate scientist at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, said the summer was "a clear example" of climate breakdown intensifying interconnected extreme weather events.