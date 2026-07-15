Nearly three-fourths of UK heatwave news reports failed to mention climate crisis: Analysis

Nearly three-quarters of UK media reports on the record-breaking June heatwave failed to mention climate change or global heating, according to an analysis of nearly 2,500 articles published by nine leading national media outlets.

The analysis by the ECIU (Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit) found that about 72 per cent of reports on the extreme heat made no reference to the climate crisis. Temperatures during the heatwave crossed 37C, setting a record for the time of year.

Fewer than one in 20 heatwave reports mentioned “net zero” or government policies aimed at tackling climate change, the study found.

The June heatwave was the second to hit the UK this year, following a hot spell in May when temperatures reached 35C and broke the previous record for the month. A third heatwave struck the country in July.

Research by Imperial College London estimated that about 2,700 people died from overheating in the UK during May and June. Of these, about 1,100 deaths would not have occurred without the additional heat linked to the climate crisis.

Ed Hawkins, professor of climate science at the University of Reading, said the media had a critical role in helping the public understand the connection between greenhouse gas emissions and extreme heat.

“When extreme heatwaves occur, it is critical that the British public are made aware in the media they consume that greenhouse gas emissions, primarily from burning fossil fuels, have made those heatwaves hotter than they would otherwise have been,” Hawkins said.

Financial Times led in linking heat to climate

The ECIU examined articles published between 22 June and 28 June that contained the terms “extreme heat” or “heatwave”. Researchers tracked whether the reports also referred to “climate change”, “climate”, “global warming” or similar terms, and whether they mentioned “net zero”.

Using the Factiva media database, the study analysed print and online coverage by the Express, Financial Times, Guardian, Independent, Mail, Mirror, Sun, Telegraph and Times.