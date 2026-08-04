UK faces food shortage fears as drought and heatwave batter farms

Britain could face shortages of some food products as prolonged drought, record-low rainfall and recurring heatwaves damage crops across England, farming groups have warned, with temperatures expected to remain above 30°C in parts of the country this week.

The National Farmers' Union (NFU) said the combination of severe drought, irrigation restrictions and weather-related crop failures was threatening domestic food production and called on the government to invest in measures to improve long-term resilience.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued amber and yellow heat-health alerts across much of England, warning that high temperatures could pose health risks, particularly for vulnerable people.

The crisis follows months of extreme weather. Heavy winter flooding disrupted planting, while the subsequent drought and repeated heatwaves have left soils parched and reduced water availability for irrigation.

NFU president Tom Bradshaw said Britain was already witnessing the effects of climate change on food production.

"Those other countries around the world that we currently rely on to produce our food and vegetables, their climates are changing as well. It does feel like there is going be some shortages of products," he said.