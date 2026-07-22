Karnataka seeks national disaster tag as deputy CM flags worsening drought
G. Parameshwara says state has sought additional Central assistance and relaxation of drought norms
Karnataka deputy chief minister G. Parameshwara on Wednesday described the drought situation in the state as "grave", saying the government has urged the Centre to declare it a national disaster and provide additional financial assistance to tackle the worsening crisis.
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said large parts of Karnataka were facing severe water stress and that the state had written to the Centre seeking both increased funding and relaxation of the norms governing drought declarations.
"The situation is serious. The shadow of drought is visible on a large scale across Karnataka," he said, adding that he had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that the prevailing conditions be treated as a national disaster.
He noted that neighbouring states, including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Maharashtra, were also experiencing drought-like conditions, arguing that the widespread nature of the crisis warranted a coordinated national response.
Parameshwara said he would tour drought-affected areas in Chikkaballapura district and Bengaluru Rural to assess the situation, while a review meeting of the Bengaluru division would be held on 26 July. Similar reviews have already been completed for the Belagavi and Kalaburagi divisions, with the Mysuru division to be reviewed later.
On the anticipated expansion of the Karnataka Cabinet, the Deputy Chief Minister said the exercise would be carried out only after approval from the Congress high command. He said chief minister D.K. Shivakumar, former chief minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president B.K. Hariprasad were in New Delhi for discussions, adding that a clearer picture on the matter could emerge later in the day.
Parameshwara also renewed his demand for greater representation for Tumakuru district in the state Cabinet, saying the district's size and political significance justified an additional ministerial berth.
He further reiterated his long-standing demand for a second international airport in Karnataka to be located in Tumakuru, describing the district as a key gateway connecting Bengaluru with northern Karnataka and the coastal region.
Commenting on the ongoing political row over alleged irregularities in national-level examinations, Parameshwara accused the Centre of failing students and defended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's protests over the issue. Referring to the detention of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a demonstration in New Delhi, he alleged that the arrests were intended to silence the opposition.
He also backed the demand for Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, saying it was natural for the opposition to seek accountability when large numbers of students had been affected.
With IANS inputs