Karnataka seeks national disaster tag as deputy CM flags worsening drought

Karnataka deputy chief minister G. Parameshwara on Wednesday described the drought situation in the state as "grave", saying the government has urged the Centre to declare it a national disaster and provide additional financial assistance to tackle the worsening crisis.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said large parts of Karnataka were facing severe water stress and that the state had written to the Centre seeking both increased funding and relaxation of the norms governing drought declarations.

"The situation is serious. The shadow of drought is visible on a large scale across Karnataka," he said, adding that he had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that the prevailing conditions be treated as a national disaster.

He noted that neighbouring states, including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Maharashtra, were also experiencing drought-like conditions, arguing that the widespread nature of the crisis warranted a coordinated national response.

Parameshwara said he would tour drought-affected areas in Chikkaballapura district and Bengaluru Rural to assess the situation, while a review meeting of the Bengaluru division would be held on 26 July. Similar reviews have already been completed for the Belagavi and Kalaburagi divisions, with the Mysuru division to be reviewed later.