Karnataka prepares for drought as rainfall deficit deepens, says Shivakumar

Karnataka has stepped up preparations for a possible drought after an acute rainfall deficit left reservoirs depleted and groundwater levels under severe stress, prompting the state government to prioritise drinking water security and begin the process of seeking central assistance.

Deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar, who chaired a special Cabinet meeting followed by an extensive review with senior officials on Sunday, said the administration must treat the evolving situation as an emergency and intensify field-level drought management across the state.

Describing the rainfall shortfall as alarming, Shivakumar said precipitation was nearly 60 per cent below normal across large parts of Karnataka, with 178 taluks recording deficient rainfall and 158 of them experiencing severe shortages. Vijayanagara district was among the worst affected.

He said reservoir storage had fallen sharply and currently stood at only about 40 per cent of the level recorded during the same period last year. While drinking water supplies remained adequate for the time being, he cautioned that available reserves were largely sufficient only for essential consumption.

Hydropower reservoirs were holding only around one-fifth of their capacity, while reservoirs in the Cauvery and Krishna river basins were also well below normal levels, he added.

The state government has directed officials to regulate water use carefully and advise farmers to make sowing decisions based on realistic assessments of irrigation availability.

Appealing particularly to farmers in Mandya district, Shivakumar urged them not to cultivate crops in anticipation of irrigation releases, saying only limited quantities of Cauvery water had been earmarked for drinking purposes.

Groundwater levels have also declined significantly, with thousands of minor irrigation tanks and Zilla Panchayat tanks now holding less than half their storage capacity, according to the government's review.

To strengthen drinking water preparedness, the government has allocated Rs 1 crore for water-related works in every Assembly constituency. Shivakumar said more than Rs 329 crore was already available with local bodies and instructed district authorities to utilise the funds immediately for emergency measures.