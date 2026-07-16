K'taka seeks NDRF funds, deputy CM flags drought-like situation amid El Niño impact

Karnataka deputy chief minister G. Parameshwara on Thursday, 16 July said the state was facing a drought-like situation triggered by the Super El Niño phenomenon, with large rainfall deficits over the past two months damaging newly sown crops and worsening water scarcity.

Parameshwara, who also holds the revenue portfolio, said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, seeking the immediate release of National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) assistance and urging the Centre to either declare the prevailing drought a "calamity of national significance" or provide assistance commensurate with such a situation under the appropriate constitutional and statutory provisions.

"The Super El Niño weather phenomenon has had a significant impact on India. Karnataka recorded a rainfall deficit of 42 per cent in June and 34 per cent in July. Farmers undertook sowing after receiving scattered rainfall, but their crops are now suffering damage," Parameshwara told reporters.

He said the state had recorded an overall rainfall deficit of 37 per cent between 1 June and 15 July, with the shortfall worsening this month.

Of Karnataka's 245 taluks, only 15 have received above-normal rainfall, while 157 have recorded deficient rainfall and 14 are facing severe rainfall deficiency, he said.