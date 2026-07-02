Karnataka allocates Rs 117 crore for rural water supply amid monsoon deficit

The Karnataka government has released Rs 117 crore in advance to tackle drinking water shortages in rural areas caused by El Nino-induced rainfall deficits, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar Khandre said on Thursday.

Assuring that there was no shortage of funds for drinking water supply, Khandre appealed to the public to use water judiciously and avoid wastage.

Speaking to reporters, he said an action plan worth around Rs 85 crore had already been prepared, of which nearly Rs 30 crore had been spent to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply to villages facing water scarcity.