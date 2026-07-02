Karnataka allocates Rs 117 crore for rural water supply amid monsoon deficit
Minister says officials have been directed to resolve village water supply complaints within 24 hours as the state battles rainfall deficits
The Karnataka government has released Rs 117 crore in advance to tackle drinking water shortages in rural areas caused by El Nino-induced rainfall deficits, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar Khandre said on Thursday.
Assuring that there was no shortage of funds for drinking water supply, Khandre appealed to the public to use water judiciously and avoid wastage.
Speaking to reporters, he said an action plan worth around Rs 85 crore had already been prepared, of which nearly Rs 30 crore had been spent to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply to villages facing water scarcity.
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"Officials have been instructed to resolve any drinking water issue in a village within 24 hours," Khandre said.
He said water was being sourced from private open wells and borewells and supplied through tankers wherever necessary, while new borewells were being drilled only in exceptional cases.
The minister noted that reservoir levels across the state had declined due to deficient rainfall, although showers over the past two to three days had improved inflows into some reservoirs.
Khandre also urged gram panchayats to take steps to prevent water leakage and appealed to residents to conserve water during the ongoing dry spell.