Global airline shares fall as markets react to attack on Israel by Hamas

Oil prices rose on Monday while airline shares fell as markets reacted to the surprise attack on Israel by militant group Hamas on 7 October, according to a media report.

Investors on Monday appeared to be pricing in the prospect of further instability in the Middle East, The Guardian reported.

Oil prices jumped by 3 per cent on Monday morning. Futures prices for Brent crude oil, the North Sea benchmark, rose to $89 (£73) a barrel at one point, recovering some of the losses of the last week.

London-headquartered FTSE 100 rivals BP and Shell rose by 3 per cent and 2.7 per cent, respectively, while on the FTSE 250 Harbour Energy was up 2 per cent.

Airlines were among the biggest stock market fallers on Monday morning, with international air travel already affected by the war. The share price of British Airways owner International Airlines Group was down 3.4 per cent, while easyJet fell by 4 per cent. The Paris-listed Air France-KLM lost 4.5 per cent, while Germany’s Lufthansa lost 3 per cent, The Guardian reported.