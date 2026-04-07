Global defence firms ride war-driven boom as new conflicts fuel surge in spending

Defence contractors across the United States and Europe are experiencing an unprecedented surge in demand, as prolonged conflict in Ukraine and escalating tensions in the West Asia drive a new wave of military spending and arms production.

Financial Times reported that since the outbreak of the Ukraine war in 2022, defence companies have seen order books swell and revenues climb to record levels, fundamentally reshaping the industry’s growth trajectory. The sustained conflict has prompted governments, particularly in Europe, to replenish stockpiles and increase long-term defence commitments, delivering strong cash flows and shareholder returns.

Major defence groups have rewarded investors handsomely, with billions returned through dividends and share buybacks. Companies such as Rheinmetall have reported exceptional earnings on the back of rising orders, reflecting a broader sector-wide upswing.

This momentum is now being reinforced by instability in the West Asia, where the risk of a prolonged confrontation involving Iran is triggering further military expenditure. The United States and its allies are moving quickly to rebuild depleted inventories, particularly after extensive weapons transfers to Ukraine.

At the centre of this effort is a proposed $200 billion supplemental funding request from the Pentagon. The package is intended to finance ongoing military operations, replenish munitions stockpiles and significantly expand production capacity. This comes in addition to the Department of Defense’s already substantial annual budget of $838.7 billion approved earlier this year.