Global Hindu Diaspora urges India to act on Bangladesh violence

Hindu diaspora groups have made an impassioned appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his advisers, urging urgent intervention over what they describe as a grim and accelerating wave of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, marked by killings, mob attacks and what they allege is persistent state inaction.

The Indian government, however, is yet to take any concrete decision on the matter.

In a strongly worded letter addressed to the prime minister, the Global Hindu Diaspora said it was writing with “profound sorrow and urgency”, warning that the situation had sharply deteriorated since mid-2025. The appeal followed the reported lynching and burning alive of Dipu Chandra Das, a young Bangladeshi Hindu, an incident the group said symbolised a wider pattern of brutality and fear gripping minority communities.

“Beginning August 2025, violence against Hindus accelerated sharply,” the letter said, adding that “the scale of terror unleashed since mid-December 2025 has been unrelenting.” It said lynchings triggered by what it described as fabricated blasphemy allegations were part of a recurring cycle of violence, recalling the killing of Utsav Mondal last year.

The letter portrayed the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh as one of repeated historical betrayal, invoking the Liaquat–Nehru Pact of 1950, which promised minority protections but, it said, failed to deliver them in practice. It also pointed to the aftermath of the 1971 Liberation War, when many Hindu refugees who fled to India were later compelled to return.