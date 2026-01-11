Global Hindu Diaspora urges India to act on Bangladesh violence
Global Hindu Diaspora, in a letter to PM Modi, expressed “profound sorrow” and warned that the situation had sharply worsened since mid-2025
Hindu diaspora groups have made an impassioned appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his advisers, urging urgent intervention over what they describe as a grim and accelerating wave of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, marked by killings, mob attacks and what they allege is persistent state inaction.
The Indian government, however, is yet to take any concrete decision on the matter.
In a strongly worded letter addressed to the prime minister, the Global Hindu Diaspora said it was writing with “profound sorrow and urgency”, warning that the situation had sharply deteriorated since mid-2025. The appeal followed the reported lynching and burning alive of Dipu Chandra Das, a young Bangladeshi Hindu, an incident the group said symbolised a wider pattern of brutality and fear gripping minority communities.
“Beginning August 2025, violence against Hindus accelerated sharply,” the letter said, adding that “the scale of terror unleashed since mid-December 2025 has been unrelenting.” It said lynchings triggered by what it described as fabricated blasphemy allegations were part of a recurring cycle of violence, recalling the killing of Utsav Mondal last year.
The letter portrayed the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh as one of repeated historical betrayal, invoking the Liaquat–Nehru Pact of 1950, which promised minority protections but, it said, failed to deliver them in practice. It also pointed to the aftermath of the 1971 Liberation War, when many Hindu refugees who fled to India were later compelled to return.
Describing the present crisis as a “massacre of Hindus,” the group alleged that local media coverage of human rights abuses had “virtually disappeared” since August 2024. This silence, it said, had been further deepened by disinformation campaigns aimed at marginalising Hindus and other minorities.
Referring to Chinmoy Krishna Das, identified as a senior ISKCON monk, the letter said he has remained behind bars since 25 November 2024, on what it called “fabricated charges,” and has been repeatedly denied bail. It accused the Yunus administration of refusing to acknowledge the communal nature of the violence, warning that such denial sends a dangerous signal that mobs may act with impunity.
Citing data compiled by minority rights groups, the letter claimed that more than 2,442 attacks on minorities — mostly Hindus — were reported between August 2024 and June 2025, including dozens of killings. It said 82 people were killed between August and November 2024 alone, alongside reports of rapes, temple desecrations and mob burnings.
Figures from the Bangladesh Hindu, Buddhist, Christian Unity Council cited in the letter suggested the situation has worsened further in recent weeks, with 11 Hindus killed in the past 35 days in incidents described as lynchings, shootings and coordinated mob attacks.
The Global Hindu Diaspora urged India to break its silence and publicly condemn the violence, calling for humanitarian corridors, refugee camps and UN-monitored safe zones. It also pressed New Delhi to raise the issue at the United Nations and apply diplomatic and economic pressure on extremist elements.
While acknowledging the Citizenship Amendment Act as “a step forward,” the letter said it remains inadequate under present conditions, arguing that many Bangladeshi Hindus are unable to reach India safely without protected corridors.
The group also announced plans for a nationwide silent protest across major US cities on Saturday, 31 January, saying the demonstrations are intended to awaken global conscience and send a clear message that the violence, and the suffering of Bangladesh’s Hindu minority, “cannot be ignored.”
With IANS inputs
