Tamim Iqbal 'an Indian agent'? BCB official invites ire of Bangladesh players

In a political season where the words 'India' and 'agent' get tossed around in Bangladesh with the same carelessness as confetti — from campus brawls to cabinet gossip — it was perhaps inevitable that cricket would get dragged into the conspiracy mill too. So when a senior Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official decided to call former captain Tamim Iqbal “an Indian agent,” the reaction from the dressing room was less amused than appalled.

Iqbal, one of the finest openers Bangladesh has produced, had gently advised the BCB not to be driven by emotion while deciding whether the national team should play the T20 World Cup in India. For this grievous crime — measured somewhere between sensible advice and common sense — he was rewarded with a Facebook post in which Nazmul, chairman of the BCB finance committee, called the left-hander opener “an Indian agent”.

“This time, the people of Bangladesh witnessed, with their own eyes, the emergence of yet another proven Indian agent,” he wrote, earning the sort of backlash normally reserved for dodgy umpiring decisions.

The pushback came from former and current cricketers, including Taskin Ahmed, Mominul Haque and Taijul Islam, while the Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) issued a statement that was one-third outrage, one-third disappointment, and one-third lesson in basic dignity.

“A comment made by BCB director M. Nazmul Islam regarding former national captain Tamim Iqbal has come to the attention of the Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh. We are stunned, shocked, and outraged by it.”