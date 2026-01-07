T20 World Cup: Bangladesh seek ‘affable and practical’ solution with ICC

The impasse over Bangladesh’s participation in the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka may see a thaw, with the cricket board now pledging to arrive at an ‘’affable and practical solution’’ with the ICC to ensure a ‘’smooth and successful participation’’ of the national team in the marquee event.

A press release issued by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday afternoon, however, denies receiving any ICC ultimatum of having to drop points in case the Tigers stick to their stance of not travelling to India over a threat perception to their team.

‘’The BCB has taken note of certain reports published in a section of the media suggesting that the board has received an ultimatum in this regard. The BCB categorically states that such claims are completely false, unfounded and do not reflect the nature or content of the communication received from the ICC,’’ the statement said.

This is in reference to a report in a leading cricket website which said ICC had rejected the plea to shift Bangladesh’s matches out of India, and the matches will be treated as a ‘walkover’ in case of a no-show.

The BCB response marks the latest development in the wake of the Mustafizur Rehman row which erupted on 3 January, when the Indian cricket board abruptly issued a diktat to its IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to drop the left-arm pacer from the team.