Google lays off hundreds of employees in global recruiting team: Report

Google is laying off hundreds of employees from its recruiting team globally, as the new hiring has slowed down at the Alphabet company, the media reported.

The tech giant said in a statement that the “volume of requests for our recruiters has gone down”.

Google, however, declined to reveal the exact number of people being asked to go from its recruiting workforce, reports Semafor.

“In order to continue our important work to ensure we operate efficiently, we’ve made the hard decision to reduce the size of our recruiting team,” a company spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.

“We’re supporting everyone impacted with a transition period, outplacement services, and severance as they look for new opportunities here at Google and beyond,” the spokesperson added.

Google slowed down the pace of hiring last year amid the global economic slowdown.