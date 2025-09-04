Greece moves to hold Israeli officer accountable as Gaza war crimes allegations surface

In a bold move seeking accountability for alleged atrocities, the Hind Rajab Foundation has lodged a criminal complaint with the prosecutor of the Supreme Court of Greece against Major Yair Ohana, an Israeli army officer, accusing him of war crimes, torture, and acts of genocide during operations in Gaza.

The complaint was submitted through legal counsel Ms. Evgenia Kouniaki. Ohana, who served as a company commander and logistics officer in the Givati Brigade’s 432nd Infantry Battalion “Tzabar”, is currently visiting Greece as a tourist.

The foundation’s complaint, supported by a detailed evidentiary report, alleges that major Ohana played a central role in the Battalion’s operations, which included systematic attacks on civilian areas, inhumane treatment of detainees, and actions contributing to genocidal conditions in northern Gaza.

Alleged crimes

Attacks on civilians and infrastructure: The complaint claims the 432nd Battalion deliberately destroyed homes, schools, hospitals, and essential infrastructure in Netzarim and Jabaliya, leaving large areas uninhabitable. These actions may constitute war crimes under the Rome Statute and the Fourth Geneva Convention, including attacks on undefended civilian objects without military necessity.