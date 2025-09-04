Greece moves to hold Israeli officer accountable as Gaza war crimes allegations surface
The complaint alleges Major Ohana oversaw attacks on civilians, detainee abuse, and genocidal conditions in northern Gaza
In a bold move seeking accountability for alleged atrocities, the Hind Rajab Foundation has lodged a criminal complaint with the prosecutor of the Supreme Court of Greece against Major Yair Ohana, an Israeli army officer, accusing him of war crimes, torture, and acts of genocide during operations in Gaza.
The complaint was submitted through legal counsel Ms. Evgenia Kouniaki. Ohana, who served as a company commander and logistics officer in the Givati Brigade’s 432nd Infantry Battalion “Tzabar”, is currently visiting Greece as a tourist.
The foundation’s complaint, supported by a detailed evidentiary report, alleges that major Ohana played a central role in the Battalion’s operations, which included systematic attacks on civilian areas, inhumane treatment of detainees, and actions contributing to genocidal conditions in northern Gaza.
Alleged crimes
Attacks on civilians and infrastructure: The complaint claims the 432nd Battalion deliberately destroyed homes, schools, hospitals, and essential infrastructure in Netzarim and Jabaliya, leaving large areas uninhabitable. These actions may constitute war crimes under the Rome Statute and the Fourth Geneva Convention, including attacks on undefended civilian objects without military necessity.
Torture and inhumane treatment: Ohana is accused of overseeing the transfer of detained Palestinians in humiliating and abusive conditions, including blindfolding and binding, in violation of the UN Convention Against Torture.
Genocidal conduct: The destruction of entire residential neighborhoods and transfer of detainees in inhumane conditions is alleged to have created life-threatening conditions for civilians, meeting the Rome Statute’s definition of genocide.
Greek jurisdiction
The complaint cites Greece’s legal obligations to investigate and prosecute international crimes committed abroad, referencing the Greek Constitution, the Penal Code, the UN Convention Against Torture, and the Geneva Conventions. Under these laws, Greece is required to either prosecute or extradite suspected perpetrators of war crimes.
Regional and international action
The foundation has shared its dossier with neighboring countries, including Turkey, Albania, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, and Cyprus, as well as with international partners such as Belgium, Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, South Africa, Brazil, and Peru. Copies were also sent to Interpol and the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.
The filing emphasises that holding major Ohana accountable is not only a demand for justice for Gaza victims but also a test of Greece’s commitment to international law. The foundation urged Greek authorities to initiate an investigation and prosecute if evidence is substantiated, signaling that impunity for war crimes and genocide will not be tolerated.
