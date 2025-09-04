Israel rejects Hamas’ ceasefire offer, says to accept Tel Aviv’s ‘terms to end war’
Hamas says it is ready to swap Israeli hostages in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails
Israel on Wednesday, 3 September, dismissed Hamas’ latest proposal for a comprehensive ceasefire deal in Gaza, insisting that its military will press ahead with preparations for a major assault on Gaza City.
In a statement, Hamas reiterated its willingness to reach an agreement under which Israeli hostages in Gaza would be freed in exchange for a set number of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. The group said its plan also included:
A permanent ceasefire
Withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza
Reopening of border crossings for humanitarian aid
The launch of reconstruction efforts
Hamas further expressed support for creating an independent technocratic administration to oversee Gaza’s civil affairs.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the offer as “a spin,” saying Israel would only agree to end the war if Hamas accepted:
Full Israeli security control over Gaza
Complete demilitarisation
The creation of a non-Palestinian administration
The unconditional release of all hostages
Defence minister Israel Katz echoed the rejection, declaring the army is preparing “at full strength” to take Gaza City. He warned Hamas must either meet Israel’s terms — including hostages’ release and disarmament — or face devastation “like Rafah and Beit Hanoun.”
The standoff comes after Hamas accepted a Qatar-brokered proposal last month that Israel never formally responded to. While Netanyahu said last week that Israel could consider a broad deal, he signalled that no final agreement was possible in the near term.
With IANS inputs