Israel rejects Hamas’ ceasefire offer, says to accept Tel Aviv’s ‘terms to end war’

Hamas further expressed support for creating an independent technocratic administration to oversee Gaza’s civil affairs.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the offer as “a spin,” saying Israel would only agree to end the war if Hamas accepted:

Full Israeli security control over Gaza

Complete demilitarisation

The creation of a non-Palestinian administration

The unconditional release of all hostages

Defence minister Israel Katz echoed the rejection, declaring the army is preparing “at full strength” to take Gaza City. He warned Hamas must either meet Israel’s terms — including hostages’ release and disarmament — or face devastation “like Rafah and Beit Hanoun.”

The standoff comes after Hamas accepted a Qatar-brokered proposal last month that Israel never formally responded to. While Netanyahu said last week that Israel could consider a broad deal, he signalled that no final agreement was possible in the near term.

