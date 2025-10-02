Greta Thunberg held as Israel intercepts Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla

Israeli naval forces have intercepted and detained activists, among them climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, as part of a large-scale operation against the Global Sumud Flotilla, an international mission attempting to deliver aid to Gaza and challenge Israel’s maritime blockade.

The flotilla organisers reported that 13 vessels had already been intercepted, with some 30 others still attempting to continue their journey towards the besieged coastal territory. The group said the arrests would not halt its mission.

“The illegal Israeli interceptions won’t deter us. We continue on our mission to break the siege and open a humanitarian corridor,” the organisation declared in a statement.

Hundreds of activists from around the world are taking part in the operation, sailing aboard more than 40 boats carrying humanitarian supplies. According to flotilla spokesperson Saif Abukeshek, 201 people from 37 countries were on board the intercepted vessels, including groups from Spain, Italy, Turkiye and Malaysia.

Despite Israeli water cannon fire, electronic jamming and arrests in international waters, Abukeshek insisted that dozens of vessels remained on course. “They are determined, they are motivated, and they are doing everything within their hand to be able to break this siege by early morning and to arrive together,” he said in a video update.

The flotilla had earlier received support from UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese and Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who urged Israel to allow the boats safe passage.