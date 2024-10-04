Gulf states assure Iran of their neutrality, as US looks to aid Israel
While they won't spurn America, several Arabic nations in West Asia emphasised the US wouldn't be allowed to use their air bases to ‘defend’ Israel from Iran
The Arab Gulf states — Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait — recently held meetings in Doha to address their common concern about the escalation between Iran and Israel.
A key outcome was a statement that seems aimed to reassure Iran of their neutrality, particularly important in light of global as well as regional fears that a broader escalation of violence could pose a threat to their oil facilities.
Iran's warning suggests a clear stance on its regional influence and the potential consequences for countries it views as allied with Israel. By not explicitly threatening Gulf oil facilities, Iran may be aiming to avoid a direct confrontation while still asserting its willingness to respond to interventions.
“The Gulf states think it's unlikely that Iran will strike their oil facilities, but the Iranians are dropping hints they might from unofficial sources. It's a tool the Iranians have against the U.S. and the global economy," Ali Shihabi, a Saudi commentator close to the Royal Court, informed Reuters.
Saudi Arabia and Iran have had a historically fraught relationship, marked by deep ideological and geopolitical divides. However, recent diplomatic efforts, including the resumption of dialogue and agreements to restore diplomatic ties, signify a shift towards easing tensions in the region.
The focus on maintaining economic stability in West Asia, of course, cannot be separated from the region's delicate geopolitical dynamics and the importance of safeguarding critical energy infrastructure for the international community.
Also Read: Iran vs Israel: The way the war is read
The Gulf states' united stance also strives to strike a balance between a regional and political loyalty to Iran and staying on good terms with the powerful Western powers, including the US. It also underscores the desire of these nations to maintain their own sovereignty and avoid being drawn into wider conflicts.
By not allowing US forces to use their airbases against Iran, for instance, these countries will hope to avoid exacerbating tensions with Tehran, particularly given the historical and geopolitical intricacies of the region.
This neutrality can also be seen as part of a broader strategy to foster diplomatic ties and stabilise their own national interests.
How this will impact regional security, diplomatic relations and the ongoing conflicts remains to be seen, but it highlights the shifting alliances and the delicate balance of power in the Middle East.
The Gulf states held meetings in Doha the first week of October.
During the meeting of Asian nations hosted by Qatar, ministers from these Arabian states met their Iranian counterparts and discussed de-escalation efforts as well — a development that highlights their collective interest in urgently reducing tensions within the region, as well, to maintain safety and stability for themselves as well.
Sources informed Reuters that urgent de-escalation was the primary focus of all current discussions, as the nations sought to emphasise dialogue and cooperation as the path to mitigate rising tensions in the region.
Saudi Arabia, the world's leading oil exporter, is one who has sought to improve its political ties with Tehran in recent years, contributing to a reduction in regional tensions. However, despite this rapprochement, challenges in the international relationships throughout this region persist, given the complex and cautious dynamic between the nations for reasons of history and shared ancestry and religion.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines