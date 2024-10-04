Gulf states assure Iran of their neutrality, as US looks to aid Israel

The Arab Gulf states — Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait — recently held meetings in Doha to address their common concern about the escalation between Iran and Israel.

A key outcome was a statement that seems aimed to reassure Iran of their neutrality, particularly important in light of global as well as regional fears that a broader escalation of violence could pose a threat to their oil facilities.

Iran's warning suggests a clear stance on its regional influence and the potential consequences for countries it views as allied with Israel. By not explicitly threatening Gulf oil facilities, Iran may be aiming to avoid a direct confrontation while still asserting its willingness to respond to interventions.

“The Gulf states think it's unlikely that Iran will strike their oil facilities, but the Iranians are dropping hints they might from unofficial sources. It's a tool the Iranians have against the U.S. and the global economy," Ali Shihabi, a Saudi commentator close to the Royal Court, informed Reuters.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have had a historically fraught relationship, marked by deep ideological and geopolitical divides. However, recent diplomatic efforts, including the resumption of dialogue and agreements to restore diplomatic ties, signify a shift towards easing tensions in the region.

The focus on maintaining economic stability in West Asia, of course, cannot be separated from the region's delicate geopolitical dynamics and the importance of safeguarding critical energy infrastructure for the international community.