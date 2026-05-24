Gunman killed in shootout near White House; bystander critically injured

Secret Service agents immediately returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect. Authorities said the gunman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“During the shooting one bystander was also struck by gunfire,” the Secret Service said, adding that no officers were injured in the confrontation.

Officials have not yet identified the suspect or disclosed a possible motive behind the attack.

The White House complex was briefly locked down as heavily armed Secret Service personnel swarmed the North Lawn and security teams rushed journalists and staff into secure areas.

Members of the press corps were ordered to shelter in place as agents shouted “get down” and warned of “shots fired,” according to CNN.

Journalists stationed near the White House described scenes of panic and confusion as repeated bursts of gunfire echoed across the area.

Allison Robbert, a photographer for The New York Times, said she heard “20 to 30 gunshots” from outside the press briefing room.

ABC News correspondent Selina Wang said she was recording a social media segment from the White House North Lawn when the gunfire erupted.

“It sounded like dozens of gunshots,” Wang wrote on X, adding that reporters were told to sprint to the press briefing room as the situation unfolded.

Kash Patel said the FBI had joined the investigation and was assisting the Secret Service at the scene.

“The FBI is also on the scene and supporting Secret Service responding to shots fired near White House grounds,” Patel said in a statement posted on X.

Roads surrounding the White House remained sealed for hours as multiple agencies — including the FBI, Metropolitan Police Department and National Guard personnel — responded to the area.

The incident comes less than a month after another gunfire scare disrupted the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, raising fresh concerns over security around the White House complex.

With IANS inputs