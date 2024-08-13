Guterres asks Bangladesh interim govt to consider voices of minorities

Secretary-general Antonio Guterres has urged the Bangladesh interim government to consider the voices of minorities and respect human rights as it prepares for parliamentary elections, according to his deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq.

While expressing solidarity with the people of Bangladesh, Guterres “welcomes efforts to restore calm and organise parliamentary elections in Bangladesh, with the support of an interim government”, he said on Monday.

“He urges the interim government in the coming weeks to continue to make every effort to be inclusive, including by taking into account the voices of women, youth, and people across the country, as well as that of minority and indigenous communities, as the country moves towards parliamentary elections,” Haq said.