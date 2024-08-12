Ensure safety of Hindus, Christians, Buddhists: Priyanka Gandhi to interim Bangladesh govt

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said news of continuous attacks on minorities in neighbouring Bangladesh was disturbing, and expressed hope that the government there would ensure the safety of Hindus, Christians and Buddhists.

The Congress general-secretary said discrimination, violence and attacks on the basis of religion, caste, language or identity were unacceptable in any civilised society.

"The news of continuous attacks on minorities in neighbouring Bangladesh is disturbing. Discrimination, violence and attacks on the basis of religion, caste, language or identity are unacceptable in any civilised society," Priyanka said in a post on X.

She expressed hope that the situation in Bangladesh would soon become normal and the interim government there would ensure the safety and respect for people following Hindu, Christian and Buddhist religions.