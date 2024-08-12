Bangladesh: India should raise issue of minorities globally, says Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said no community should be a victim of violence in Bangladesh, and urged the Indian government to raise the issue at the international level.

Several Hindu temples, households and businesses have been vandalised, women assaulted, and at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with the Awami League party headed by Sheikh Hasina killed in the violence in Bangladesh after she fled the country, according to community leaders in Dhaka.

More than 230 people were killed in Bangladesh in incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of the Hasina government last week, taking the death toll to 560 since anti-quota protests first started in mid-July.

In a post in Hindi on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "No community, whether it is the majority with a different viewpoint or the minority Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists or any other religion-sect-belief in Bangladesh, should become a victim of violence.

"The Indian government should raise this issue strongly at the international level as a matter of human rights protection. This is also a very sensitive issue of our defence and internal security," he said.

Earlier in the day, Yadav said on X that any country that uses the political situation of another country to serve its own designs weakens itself. "World history is a witness that in different countries, violent mass revolutions, military coups, anti-government movements have taken place against the government for various reasons, right or wrong, depending on the test of the time," Yadav posted in Hindi.