Is Old India’s legacy to Bangladesh religious intolerance?

All nations here also contend with an unresolved identity crisis. The Constitution of Bangladesh opens with the phrase ‘<Bismillah ir-Rahman ir-Rahim’. Article 2A says that ‘the state religion of the Republic is Islam, but the State shall ensure equal status and equal right in the practice of the Hindu, Buddhist, Christian and other religions’.

A 2010 order from Bangladesh’s Supreme Court apparently restored secularism. It said that the ‘preamble and the relevant provisions of the Constitution in respect of secularism, nationalism and socialism, as existed on 15 August 1975, will revive’. However, it left the text on the State’s religion untouched. And so, we have the unusual situation of a nation whose Constitution opens with a Quranic verse in the name of Allah, yet its preamble pledges ‘that the high ideals of nationalism, socialism, democracy and secularism shall be the fundamental principles of the Constitution’ — while there is also a state religion, which is Islam.

Like Dubai, Bangladesh has its weekend holidays on Friday and Saturday, and is one of the few nations that works on Sunday. This is a practice that even Pakistan does not follow.

At Independence, Pakistan integrated religion into law because it felt this would lend a positive impulse to the nation. Explaining this, Pakistan’s first prime minister, Liaquat Ali Khan, said material and scientific development had leapt ahead of the development of the human individual. The result was that man was able to produce inventions that could destroy the world and society. This had happened only because man had chosen to ignore his spiritual side — if he had retained more faith in God, this problem would not have come up.