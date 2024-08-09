‘This is not the Bangladesh we fought for’

At 2.00 p.m. on 5 August 2024, Bangladesh was freed from an autocrat. It still baffles me that I can finally use the word ‘autocrat’ in print to describe the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina; because our law made sure we couldn’t.

On that momentous afternoon, my brother and I rushed to the streets, unable to hold back our excitement. The atmosphere was electric. I had never seen so many people on the streets with flags in their hands. Families carried children on their shoulders, chanting slogans of victory. Rickshaw pullers saluted students, some giving speeches standing on their rickshaws and declaring that they refuse to live under any tyrant, goons or extortionist chandabaaj (people who use muscle power to extort money).

There was a sigh of relief all around. The enforced disappearances — of students, journalists and activists — police raids in the houses of student protesters, and mindless killing of students by the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) had finally come to a stop. Bangladesh is (for now) a country free of censorship.

Our joy soon turned to horror, though, as we walked from Motijheel to Shahbagh. At Motijheel, a crowd had gathered in front of Sonali Bank and were ripping off posters of Sheikh Hasina. We cheered till we actually overheard some people discussing that we should tear down everything built under the Awami League regime. We did not take it seriously, even thinking that as people revelled in the new-found freedom to speak their mind in public, there would be some extreme views.