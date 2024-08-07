Bangladesh: Yunus pleads for calm amidst rush to restore law and order

Nobel laureate Prof. Mohammad Yunus, the designated head of Bangladesh's interim government, on Wednesday fervently appealed to everybody "to stay calm" and "refrain from all kinds of violence" as the country witnessed a major reshuffle in the security establishment following the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government.

Army chief Gen. Wakar-Uz-Zaman announced that the interim government will take oath on Thursday at around 8.00 pm. He said the advisory council may have 15 members. Zaman added that armed forces will provide all possible support to Yunus.

Yunus, whose name was first proposed for the top job by coordinators of the Students Against Discrimination movement, congratulated the "brave students" who took the lead in making what he described as "our Second Victory Day possible".

"Let us make the best use of our new victory. Let us not let this slip away because of our mistakes," said the 84-year-old economist, who will return home from Paris on Thursday to take charge. "I fervently appeal to everybody to stay calm. Please refrain from all kinds of violence."

He appealed to all students, political parties and non-political people to stay calm. "This is our beautiful country with lots of exciting possibilities. We must protect and make it a wonderful country for us and for our future generations," he said in a statement.

"Let us not miss the chance by going into any senseless violence. Violence is our enemy. Please don’t create more enemies. Be calm and get ready to build the country," he said. "If we take the path of violence everything will be destroyed. Please stay calm. Help those around you to stay calm."

His appeal followed the Army chief's acknowledgement that there were incidents of looting and anarchy after Hasina's ouster. He said the police forces had become "totally dysfunctional” and it was not possible for the military along with the navy and air force troops to "fill the void". But he added that "we will do everything possible to bring the culprits to justice”.