Deeply concerned about reports of violence in Bangladesh, says US

The United States has expressed deep concerns about the continued violence in Bangladesh including attacks on members of religious or political groups, and said it will be vital for the new government to credibly investigate all such instances and provide justice to victims.

"We are deeply concerned about continued reports of violence in Bangladesh – including violence directed at members of religious or political groups. We are equally concerned about reports of violence against police and law enforcement," a State Department spokesperson told PTI on Tuesday, 6 August.

"We repeat our call for de-escalation on all sides and a return to calm. This is not a time for retribution or revenge," the spokesperson said in response to a question.

"As a friend and partner to the Bangladeshi people, the United States will continue to support Bangladesh's democratic aspirations and promote respect for human rights for all," said the spokesperson.

Bangladesh is going through an unprecedented crisis with PM Sheikh Hasina, who was in power for 15 years, resigning and fleeing the country after a protest against a jobs quota scheme snowballed into a massive agitation against her and her government. More than 300 people have died during the past few tumultuous weeks.

"We are monitoring the situation in Bangladesh very closely. We have long called for respect of democratic rights in Bangladesh, and we urge that the interim government formation be democratic and inclusive," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.

"We commend the army for the restraint they have shown. We encourage all parties to refrain from further violence and restore peace as quickly as possible,” she said.