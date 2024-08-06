Sheikh Hasina’s last hours in Dhaka, per local news reports

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina was reluctant to leave her home and her country till the very end, suggests a report published by Bangla news site Prothom Alo on Tuesday, 6 August.

She wanted the police and the army to use force and stop people from storming Ganabhavan, the prime minister’s residence, and reminded the army chief that she had picked him over others.

General Wakar-uz-Zaman, the ‘mild-mannered’ army chief, is married to a second cousin of the former prime minister. He had agreed with junior army officers that the army would not use force against the masses. Sheikh Hasina, according to the report, insisted that the army was duty-bound to protect the elected government and the prime minister.

As people defied curfew on Monday, 5 August, to come out on the streets in their thousands, the writing on the wall was clear.

The prime minister’s sister, Sheikh Rehana, was with her and urging her to step down; but Hasina refused. Even when she was informed that a huge mass of people had started marching towards the prime ministerial residence from Shahbagh, the former PM would not relent. Her aides requested Sheikh Rehana to meet them separately so that they could convey to her the gravity of the situation. After listening to them, Rehana returned and pleaded again with her sister; but Hasina wouldn’t agree to leave.

One of the officials then called up her US-based son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, to explain that the marchers would be at the gate in less than an hour-and-a-half. Urged to speak to his mother, Joy had a conversation with her — and Sheikh Hasina finally relented.

She wanted to record an address to the nation before she resigned, however. But she was told that there was no time — she had just 45 minutes to pack up and leave.