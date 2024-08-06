Sheikh Hasina’s ouster: The implications for India are grim

The anti-quota protest movement had a strong anti-India flavour, because Delhi was seen as Hasina’s principal backing. Slogans like “Bharat jader mamabari, Bangla charo taratari (Leave Bangladesh, those of you whose true motherland is India)” were heard frequently enough. More than 7,000 Indian students studying in Bangladeshi educational institutions, including medical colleges, had to be evacuated; many complained of harassment and intimidation.

The anti-India mood has peaked now that Hasina has found official refuge in India. So any post-Hasina dispensation, be it a military-backed interim government (as promised by the army chief) or an elected government (if elections can be held soon), is likely to be less than friendly to India — and will be pushed to demonstrate as much to its citizens’ satisfaction.

This is not only because such a regime will perforce include elements who resent India’s unstinting support for Hasina and her party, but also because none in any post-Hasina dispensation will wish to be seen as friendly to India.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who is expected to play a crucial role in the interim dispensation, has already set the pitch by “feeling hurt when India says the violence in Bangladesh is its internal affair”. So bilateral relations may end, hitting the ditch after soaring to the peak of the ‘Shonali Adhyay (golden phase)’ over Hasina’s 15 years in power, when she comprehensively addressed India’s security and connectivity concerns.