MPs concerned over Bangladesh, hope India's interests are protected

Indian parliamentarians across parties have expressed concern over the evolving situation in Bangladesh in the wake of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation amid massive protests against her government, and an imminent takeover by an interim government.

Hasina was reportedly on her way to London through India, multiple diplomatic sources said. It is not immediately clear whether the military transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force, which is carrying Hasina, will take her beyond India or she will travel to London in a different plane.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that India's national security advisor Ajit Doval met Hasina at Ghaziabad's Hindon airbase where her helicopter touched down. The reports also say her sister Rehana is with her. As of now, she is reported to be stationed in a secret location in India pending a green signal from the UK, to which she has applied for asylum. There is also speculation that should the UK refuse, she could apply to Finland.

Congress MP Manish Tewari said the situation in the neighbouring country is sensitive and evolving, and hoped the government will make a statement on it in both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Sasmit Patra said his party will support the government of India's stand on the issue. "It's a very dynamic and evolving situation, and especially in the sense that Bangladesh is our neighbour. It of course concerns us greatly... Surely the government of India would be apprised of the situation," Patra said.