Security beefed up at Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi: Police

The Delhi Police has beefed up security at the Bangladesh High Commission in the wake of Sheikh Hasina's resignation as prime minister and an imminent takeover by an interim government in the neighbouring country.

Police have also tightened security outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in case Hasina lands in the national capital, an officer said.

Hasina has resigned and an interim government is taking over, Bangladesh Army chief general Waqar-uz-Zaman announced on Monday, 5 August.

There were unconfirmed reports that she was headed to a city in India.