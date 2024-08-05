Sheikh Hasina: From 'iron lady' to fleeing 'dictator'

Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was elected for a record fourth consecutive term and fifth overall term this year, was always admired by her supporters as the proverbial 'iron lady' before the dramatic developments that abruptly ended her 15-year rule.

Hasina, who provided stability to the once military-ruled Bangladesh, but was at the same time criticised as an "autocrat" by opponents, was among the world's longest-serving female heads of government.

The 76-year-old daughter of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had been ruling the strategically located South Asian nation since 2009. She was elected for a record fourth consecutive term in January in an election boycotted by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by former premier Khaleda Zia, and its allies.

Born in erstwhile East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) in September 1947, Hasina became active in politics while studying at the University of Dhaka in the late 1960s and served as her father's political liaison during his imprisonment by the Pakistani government.

Once Bangladesh gained independence from Pakistan in 1971, Mujibur Rahman became president and then prime minister of the country. However, in August 1975, Rahman, his wife and their three sons were assassinated in their home by military officers.