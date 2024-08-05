Sheikh Hasina reportedly leaving for London, Dhaka airport closed down
India decided to provide safe passage through Indian airspace to Hasina's aircraft following a request from Dhaka
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who resigned on Monday following unprecedented anti-government protests, is on her way to London through India, multiple diplomatic sources said.
Hasina is learnt to be travelling in a transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force, and it is expected to have a stopover in India. It is not immediately clear whether the military transport aircraft will take her beyond India or she will travel to London in a different plane.
India decided to provide safe passage through Indian airspace to Hasina's aircraft following a request from Dhaka, the sources cited above told PTI. Indian government sources said New Delhi is closely following the fast-paced developments in Dhaka, though there has been no reaction yet from India on the unfolding developments in Bangladesh.
On the other hand, Bangladesh authorities have announced the closure of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport following the fall of the government. According to the Dhaka Tribune, all flights have been suspended since 4.45 pm local time.
In Dhaka, Bangladesh army chief general Waqar-uz-Zaman said Hasina has resigned and an interim government is taking over the responsibilities. "I'm taking all responsibility (of the country). Please cooperate," he said in a televised address.
The Army chief said he had met political leaders and told them the Army would take over responsibility for law and order. More than 100 people have been killed in the protests against the Hasina government over the last two days.
The students' protests in Bangladesh started last month against a controversial job quota scheme. The protests now have turned into an anti-government agitation. The controversial quota system provided for 30 per cent reservations in civil services jobs for the families of veterans who fought the 1971 liberation war.
Meanwhile, services of the Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata Maitree Express will remain cancelled on Tuesday, the Eastern Railway said, citing a message from the authorities concerned in Bangladesh. The train service, which has not been operational since 19 July, will remain suspended on 6 August, Eastern Railway said in a statement.
The operations of the bi-weekly Kolkata-Khulna-Kolkata Bandhan Express have also remained cancelled since 21 July following the large-scale violent protests.
With agency inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines