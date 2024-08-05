Sheikh Hasina reportedly leaving for London, Dhaka airport closed down

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who resigned on Monday following unprecedented anti-government protests, is on her way to London through India, multiple diplomatic sources said.

Hasina is learnt to be travelling in a transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force, and it is expected to have a stopover in India. It is not immediately clear whether the military transport aircraft will take her beyond India or she will travel to London in a different plane.

India decided to provide safe passage through Indian airspace to Hasina's aircraft following a request from Dhaka, the sources cited above told PTI. Indian government sources said New Delhi is closely following the fast-paced developments in Dhaka, though there has been no reaction yet from India on the unfolding developments in Bangladesh.

On the other hand, Bangladesh authorities have announced the closure of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport following the fall of the government. According to the Dhaka Tribune, all flights have been suspended since 4.45 pm local time.

In Dhaka, Bangladesh army chief general Waqar-uz-Zaman said Hasina has resigned and an interim government is taking over the responsibilities. "I'm taking all responsibility (of the country). Please cooperate," he said in a televised address.