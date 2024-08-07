Muhammad Yunus: From winning the Nobel prize to being Bangladesh's interim leader

In a significant political shift, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been named the interim leader of Bangladesh. This appointment follows the abrupt departure of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country after weeks of escalating unrest, marking an end to her 15 years of rule.

Though the country finds itself in the midst of a political turmoil, there's only one thing that's clear, 84-year-old Nobel laureate is the chief adviser of the interim government.

Students who led the protests pushed for Prof Yunus, a longtime political foe of Sheikh Hasina, to lead the interim administration.

"In Dr. Yunus, we trust," Asif Mahmud, a key leader of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) group, wrote on Facebook before Yunus was announced as leader, as per DW.

"When the students who sacrificed so much are requesting me to step in at this difficult juncture, how can I refuse?" Prof Yunus had said. He is returning to Dhaka from Paris where he is undergoing a minor medical procedure, his spokesperson said, reported BBC.

But who is Muhammad Yunus?

Muhammad Yunus, an 84-year-old economist and social entrepreneur, has long been a prominent figure in Bangladesh.