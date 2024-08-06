Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to lead interim govt amid Bangladesh crisis

Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus will be the chief adviser to the interim government in Bangladesh, the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announced on Tuesday, 6 August.

In a video posted on social media early Tuesday morning, 6 August Nahid Islam, one of the key coordinators of the movement, said that Prof Yunus has agreed to take on this crucial responsibility at the call of the student community to save the country, the Daily Star newspaper reported.

"We took 24 hours to announce a framework for the interim government. However, considering the emergency situation, we are announcing it now," Nahid said.

"We have decided that the interim government would be formed in which internationally renowned Nobel Laureate Dr Mohammad Yunus, who has wide acceptability, would be the chief adviser," said Nahid, flanked by two other coordinators.

His announcement comes hours after president Mohammed Shahabuddin said an interim government would be formed after dissolving the parliament as soon as possible. In a televised address to the nation late Monday night, the president also ordered the release of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who is under house arrest after being convicted in several cases.

Nahid urged the president to take steps as soon as possible to form an interim government headed by Dr Yunus.