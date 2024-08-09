Bangladesh: Students, lawyers, banker and activists but no politician in interim govt

Awami League leaders were conspicuous by their absence at the swearing in ceremony of the new interim government headed by Dr Mohammad Yunus, a Nobel Laureate. However, although representatives of other political parties like the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Jatiya Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) and Krishak Sramik Janata League attended the programme, no party is represented in the interim government.

As demanded by the protesting students, the interim government is made of eminent people with credibility from the civil society. They include a former chief election commission, a former central banker and a former foreign secretary. Out of the 17 advisors, three could not take oath as they were away from Dhaka. Bidhan Ranjan Roy, Supradip Chakma, and Faruk-e-Azam will take oath later.

Two of the advisors – Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud – are coordinators of the Students Against Discrimination that led the mass uprising against the Sheikh Hasina government. Both were students at Dhaka University in July, Nahid studying sociology and Asif a student of linguistics, when the protests against discriminatory quotas started. They gained prominence when they were picked up during the first round of curfew imposed by the Hasina government to suppress the quota reform movement. Media reports described how they were tortured and left on the roadside.

Later, the Detective Branch (DB) picked up the two again along with four other coordinators while they were undergoing treatment at Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in the capital. But instead of backing down, they launched a hunger strike at the DB office on 30 July, protesting the unjust arrests of their coordinators and the brutal crackdown on students nationwide.

The brief profile of the advisers in the interim government, who will have ministerial ranks show the diversity in the new arrangement. Dr Yunus will have the rank of the prime minister.