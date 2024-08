Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus returns from Paris to take charge of interim government

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus on Thursday, 8 August returned to Bangladesh from Paris to take oath as the head of Bangladesh's interim government, three days after Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister and fled the country following widespread protests against her regime.

Yunus, 84, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his pioneering work on microlending, was designated head of the interim government after President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved parliament on Tuesday, 6 August .

Yunus was in Paris for the Olympic Games. He returned to the country via Dubai.

An Emirates flight (EK-582) carrying Yunus landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2:10pm local time.

Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, senior officials, student leaders and civil society members welcomed him at the airport.

He will go directly to Bangabhaban, the Prime Minister's official residence.

This interim government will lead the country for a certain period and oversee the election to transition power to an elected government.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath of office to the new government.

The Army chief on Wednesday, 7 August said the oath-taking ceremony will likely be held in the evening in the presence of some 400 dignitaries.

He hinted that the interim government may have 15 members for now. He, however, did not disclose their names and the possible tenure of the government.