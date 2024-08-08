If you don't listen to me, I have no use here: Yunus in address to B'desh

Bangladesh's interim head of government and Nobel-winner Prof. Mohammed Yunus on Thursday promised to deliver a government which assures safety to its citizens, and urged the people of Bangladesh to assist him in rebuilding the nation as he returned from Paris following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Yunus (84), who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his pioneering work on microlending, was designated head of the interim government after President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved the Parliament on Tuesday, after Hasina resigned and fled to India following massive and violent protests against her regime.

Yunus was in Paris for the Olympic Games and returned to the country via Dubai, his flight landing at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2.10 pm local time.

Army chief Gen. Wakar-uz-Zaman, senior officials, student leaders and civil society members welcomed him at the airport. At an emotional press conference at the airport, Yunus expressed gratitude to the youth, who launched the protest against Hasina. “Today is a day of pride,” he said.

Yunus also called the change of regime the country’s second independence. "We have got independence for the second time. We have to protect this independence," he said.