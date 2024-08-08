Meghalaya govt temporarily shuts border haats amid violence in Bangladesh

The Meghalaya government has temporarily suspended business operations at the border haats along the international border with Bangladesh due to the volatile situation in that country, officials said on Thursday, 8 August.

The Border Security Force (BSF) and state police have shared intelligence inputs suggesting a high likelihood of cross-border movements by Bangladesh nationals, outlawed militant groups, smugglers, and other unauthorised activities if border haats are reopened, officials added.

Currently, there are two border haats - one at Balat in East Khasi Hills district and another at Kalaichar in South West Garo Hills district. Several other haats are operational but have not yet been fully activated.