Guterres calls for sustainable funding of Palestine refugee agency

The second appeal requires a long-term plan to stabilize the financing of UNRWA and together, reach sufficient, predictable and sustainable funding, he said.



"Millions of Palestine refugees are counting on us to relieve their suffering and to help them build a better future. We cannot let them down."



The UN chief warned that although the Ukraine war is catching global attention, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the plight of Palestine refugees must not be sidelined.



"I reiterate the importance of pursuing peace efforts to realize the vision of two states -- Israel and Palestine -- living side by side in peace and security, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states. But until then, UNRWA remains vital in supporting those in need," he said.