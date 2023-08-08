Guterres urges Pakistan to ‘respect due process’ in Imran Khan case

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urges the Pakistan government to "respect due process” in the case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and calls on all parties to avoid violence, his spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday.

Haq said: "The Secretary General urges the authorities to respect due process and the rule of law in the proceedings brought against the former prime minister".

Guterres has "taken note of the ongoing protests that have erupted on the rest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, and he calls for all parties to refrain from violence", Haq said.

"He stresses the need to respect the right to peaceful assembly," the spokesperson added.