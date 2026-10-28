H-1B $100,000 fee case: Plaintiffs seek summary judgment, Trump admin pushes for pause

The plaintiffs have proposed that the government submit the administrative record by 3 November, arguing for progress towards resolving the case while the appeal remains pending.

They also said they were monitoring the government’s compliance with the 30 September order and could seek enforcement if necessary.

The administration, however, argued that continuing litigation at this stage would be inefficient while the Ninth Circuit considers preliminary jurisdictional questions.

Under the government’s proposal, the administrative record would be submitted within 30 days of the appeals court issuing its mandate or within 30 days of an order denying the request to stay proceedings.

The administration also cited a separate ruling by a federal court in Massachusetts, which it said had already issued a nationwide injunction addressing the fee.

According to the government, the existing injunction means the outcome of the California case would not change the current situation. It argued that proceeding with the litigation could waste judicial and legal resources and potentially lead to a duplicative appeal.

The filing also identifies two other pending legal challenges to the fee: California v. Mullin before the First Circuit and Chamber of Commerce v. DHS, which was argued before the District of Columbia Circuit on 9 March 2026.

The central issues include whether President Donald Trump exceeded his legal authority in issuing the proclamation and its subsequent extensions, and whether the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security violated the Administrative Procedure Act while implementing the measure.

Trump introduced the fee through Proclamation 10973, signed on 19 September 2025. The requirement was subsequently extended through Proclamation 11069, signed on 18 September 2026.

The plaintiffs are represented by several organisations, including the Justice Action Center, Democracy Forward, the South Asian American Justice Collaborative (SAAJCO) and the law firm Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll.

The case is part of a broader legal battle over the administration’s H-1B fee policy, with multiple challenges proceeding in federal courts across the United States.

With IANS inputs