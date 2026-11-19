The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), widely described as the political front of Hafiz Saeed's Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), has served a PKR 5 billion defamation notice on Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari for branding the party “terrorist” and “illegal”.

Last week, the PMML had served a legal notice on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, demanding that she withdraw her remarks describing the party as “terrorist” and issue an unconditional public apology within seven days, failing which it would initiate legal proceedings.

The latest notice, issued on behalf of PMML president Khalid Masood Sindhu through his lawyers, demands that Bokhari withdraw the allegations, tender a public apology and remove the disputed content from social media within seven days of receiving it.

According to the notice, the PMML is a registered political party with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and has been engaged in political and welfare activities since 2022.

It alleges that Bokhari, through her X account and television appearances, described the party as a “terrorist organisation”, an “illegal party” and a “proscribed organisation”.

The party has termed the remarks baseless and defamatory, claiming they have damaged its reputation and political standing. It has also threatened to approach the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), alleging violations of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).