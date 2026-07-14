Pahalgam case: Court issues non-bailable warrant against Hafiz Saeed

A Jammu court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed in connection with the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack case, after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sought his arrest and custodial interrogation.

The special court passed the order on an application filed by NIA inspector Arun Sharma, stating that the arrest and questioning of Saeed were necessary for a “fair, complete and effective investigation” into the case.

The warrant was issued after the NIA named Saeed as an alleged mastermind in a supplementary chargesheet filed earlier this month. The agency has accused him of involvement in the conspiracy behind the attack, in which 26 people were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on 22 April 2025.

In its order, the court noted that Saeed was an absconding accused in the case registered as RC No. 02/2025/NIA/JMU and had allegedly been evading arrest. The court directed that the warrant be forwarded to the DIG, NIA Jammu, for execution according to law.