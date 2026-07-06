UAPA against Kerala man held for 'offensive' comment on Pahalgam victim

The Kerala Police have invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against a 26-year-old man arrested over an alleged offensive comment posted under a video featuring the daughter of a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The accused, Muhammed Sanoof, a native of Aikkarappadi in Malappuram district, was detained on his arrival at Karipur airport on 4 July after police acted on a lookout notice issued in the case.

Police said the stringent anti-terror law was invoked following Sanoof's interrogation and the examination of his mobile phone, during which investigators claimed to have recovered crucial evidence during the preliminary probe.

Sanoof has been remanded to judicial custody. Police said they would seek his custody for further interrogation, while the investigation is likely to be transferred to the Crime Branch or the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).