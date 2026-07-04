Centre declares 23 terror operatives as ‘terrorists’ under UAPA

The government has approved the designation of 23 individuals as “terrorists” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, including 17 Pakistani nationals and six Indian nationals alleged to be operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Announcing the move with a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said said the Ministry of Home Affairs had designated 23 “dreaded terror functionaries” linked to banned organisations under the provisions of the UAPA. He said those named were involved in anti-India activities including terror attacks, incitement, arms trafficking, infiltration across the border, fundraising, recruitment and logistical support for militant outfits.

According to the Home Ministry, formally listing these individuals as terrorists will help choke their financial and recruitment networks, restrict their movement and strengthen the ability of security agencies to pursue coordinated legal, investigative and preventive action in India and abroad.

The ministry said all 23 are currently engaged in terror-related activities from bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Of the 23, 17 are Pakistani nationals while six are Indian nationals, it added.