SC flags low conviction in UAPA cases, grants bail in narco-terror case

The Supreme Court on Monday flagged the low conviction rate under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), observing that more than 90 per cent of such trials across the country end in acquittals.

A bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan made the observations while granting bail to Jammu and Kashmir resident Syed Iftikhar Andrabi, who is accused in a narco-terrorism case.

Referring to data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the court said the conviction rate under the UAPA between 2019 and 2023 ranged between 2 per cent and 6 per cent nationally. “In other words, there is a 94 per cent to 98 per cent possibility of acquittal in such cases in the country,” the bench observed.

The court said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was even more striking. “When it comes to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the percentage of conviction is abysmal, to say the least. For the aforesaid period, the annual rate of conviction is always less than 1 per cent. It means that at the end of the trial, there is a 99 per cent possibility of acquittal in such cases,” the bench said.

“With such statistics staring at our face, the question is, should we continue the detention of the appellant or defer the consideration to a later stage simply because the charges are serious?” it added.

Granting bail to Andrabi during the pendency of the trial, the top court said no cash or contraband had been recovered either from him personally or from premises linked to him.