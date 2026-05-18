SC says ‘bail is rule even under UAPA’, questions denial of bail to Umar Khalid

The Supreme Court of India on Monday strongly reaffirmed that “bail is the rule and jail the exception” even in cases under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, while questioning an earlier verdict denying bail to former JNU student leaders Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the Delhi riots conspiracy case.

A bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said a recent judgment rejecting bail to Khalid and Imam appeared to dilute the binding precedent laid down by a larger bench in the landmark Union of India vs K.A. Najeeb case.

“They cannot dilute, circumvent or disregard binding precedent,” Justice Bhuyan observed, stressing that smaller benches were bound by rulings of larger benches.

Observations made while granting bail in narco-terror case

The remarks came while the apex court granted bail to Syed Iftikhar Andrabi, a Jammu and Kashmir resident arrested by the National Investigation Agency in June 2020 in a narco-terror case.

The NIA had alleged Andrabi was part of a cross-border heroin trafficking network funding militant groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. His bail pleas had earlier been rejected by both the special NIA court and the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.