Haiti declares state of emergency after prison break

Haiti's government declared a state of emergency on Sunday, following several days of violence in the capital culminating in an attack on the country's main penitentiary which left most of its inmates at large.

It said a curfew would be enforced from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Wednesday in the Ouest region, which includes the capital Port-au-Prince, and added that both the state of the emergency and curfew periods could be extended.

Police told to 'use all legal means'

Haiti's Economy Minister Patrick Michel Boisvert signed the government statement, deputising for Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

Security forces had "received orders to use all legal means at their disposal to enforce the curfew and detain those who violate it," the government said.

Gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer, has claimed responsibility for the recent violent attacks that he says aim to oust Prime Minister Henry.

They began as Henry went on a trip to Kenya, seeking to salvage a deal for the African country to lead an international peacekeeping mission in the country.

Asked in Kenya when he felt it would be safe to return to Haiti, Henry did not comment.